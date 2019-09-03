Deputies arrest Giles County woman after finding meth, LSD, more in vehicles, Sheriff's Office says

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Deputies arrested a woman Thursday on drug-related charges.

Deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office saw two vehicles Aug. 29 in a "suspicious location" on Klotz Road in the Big Stoney Creek area of Giles County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies saw both vehicles were occupied. They eventually found meth, LSD, morphine and other items that indicated an intent to sell narcotics, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies charged Saluda Repass, 36, of Pembroke, with possession with intent to distribute meth, as well as two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drug, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Repass is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

