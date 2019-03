WYTHE COUNTY, Va. - Clarke Precision Machine, Inc. will create a dozen jobs in Wythe County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday morning.

The precision metal and non-metal tooling manufacturer is planning to invest $750,000 to buy new machinery and expand its Wythe County facility. A timeline hasn't been announced yet.

The company was founded in 1964 in Wytheville as Williams Manufacturing. Clarke Precision Machine acquired the company in 2015.

