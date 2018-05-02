Driver in fatal I-81 crash pleads guilty to manslaughter, third DUI, drug charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The driver involved in a fatal wreck on I-81 in Montgomery County will spend years behind bars.

Travis Rush Martin pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to involuntary manslaughter, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and a third DUI. The 4th of July crash happened on I-81 South at mile marker 122, which is a few miles north of the Christiansburg exit.

Martin's felony murder charge was not prosecuted, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Martin was sentenced to 25 years suspended after serving nine years.

Martin's Ford Expedition hit a tractor-trailer, which was parked on the side of the highway because it was broken down, according to police.

The passenger in Martin's SUV was killed.

The tractor-trailer had cones and flares out, as it's supposed to when pulled over on the side of a road.

