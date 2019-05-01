Extra officers at Dublin Middle School after threatening posts

PULASKI CO., - - Extra officers will be on hand Wednesday at Dublin Middle School, after being contacted by parents about a social media post they say sounded threatening.

Pulaksi County Public School posted on Facebook, saying parents reached out to school administrators and local law enforcement officials early Tuesday night. The Dublin Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff's office are investigating.

They do not believe it is a credible threat.

