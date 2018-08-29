Former police chief in Giles County charged with rape, abduction

LEFT: Kevin Buckland talking with WSLS 10 while a member of the Narrows Police Department in 2002. RIGHT: Buckland's mugshot from New River Valley Regional Jail.

GILES COUNTY, Va. - A former police chief in Giles County now faces charges of rape and abduction.

Kevin Buckland was arrested Monday and arraigned Tuesday on the charges, according to online court records.

Buckland served as Rich Creek's police chief for the town's one-man police force from 2003 until 2006, when he was fired.

When that happened, Buckland told 10 News the town council asked him to resign, but he refused.

The alleged rape happened June 11, while the reported abduction happened Aug. 16, according to online court records.

Buckland is currently at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

