Former Pulaski high school teacher charged with child sex crime

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A former English teacher at Pulaski County High School is facing charges of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Rachelle Jessee was arrested last week after a grand jury indicted her earlier this month.

Court records show the incident allegedly happened in August 2017.

Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers would not comment on the situation, but he would confirm that she is no longer a teacher at the high school.

“As a practice, we do not issue statements regarding on-going police investigations or personnel matters. However, I can confirm that Rachelle Jessee was employed as an English teacher at Pulaski County High School from August 2008-June 2018.”

