Four arrested in Giles County on drug charges

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested four people on drug charges Tuesday in Giles County.

Rich Creek police and deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office arrested Dashawn Kasey, Sabrina Thompson, Erika Ratliff and Kyle Williams at the Budget Inn in Rich Creek.

All four were charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.

Kasey and Thompson were also charged with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 540-921-3842.

