Giles County authorities searching for suspect after traffic stop leads to police chase

NARROWS, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man after a traffic stop led to a police chase on foot.

According to the Giles County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in Narrows late Wednesday night.

Authorities say that after stopping near the Semco plant on Virginia Avenue near the New River, the man abandoned his car and took off, leading deputies on an extended chase.

Deputies believe he was picked up and taken from the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

