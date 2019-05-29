Kids can eat free all summer in Giles County

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Many children who rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year go hungry in the summer. Giles County Public Schools is offering its Summer Food Service Program to make sure its students have something to eat.

All children under 18 can take advantage of the program at the following locations:

- Narrows High School - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 10-August 15. The program will not be available here the week of July 1. Adults can eat for $2.50 dine-in or $3.50 take out.

- Pearisburg Town Pool - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 7 days a week, June 10-August 15 (meal kits with milk)

- Pearisburg Town Library - noon to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 10-August 16. Closed July 4/5. Meal kits with milk

On June 10 at Narrows High School, staff members will be grilling hamburgers from the Giles County Ag Land Lab raised beef. Arts and crafts activities will be held in the cafeteria. There will be dental screenings, blood pressure checks, and heart-healthy education.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.