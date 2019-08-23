LIVE: Officials give update on investigation into Montgomery County double murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - On Friday at 10 a.m., local, state and federal law enforcement will provide an investigative overview and update on the active investigation into the Montgomery County double murder.

Members of both families will share remarks as well.

It's been nearly a decade since two Virginia Tech students were murdered.

On Aug. 26, 2009, Heidi Childs, 18, and David Metzler, 19, were shot and killed in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields in Montgomery County.

Both were sophomores at Tech and met before college through their church youth group.

They were both accomplished athletes, played guitar and sang and came from close-knit families from Campbell and Bedford counties

