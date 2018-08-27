Man beaten unconscious near Radford University campus, police say

RADFORD, Va. - Radford police are asking for the public's help after a fight left a man in a critical condition.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a fight along Lawrence Street, close to the 2nd Street intersection. The area is a couple of blocks from Radford University's campus.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been knocked unconscious. Emergency workers took him to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told police that there were four to five offenders.

Radford police are asking for help identifying suspects and witnesses to this fight. If you have any information, call Lt. P.J. Rutzinski at 540-267-3207, or email pete.rutzinski@radfordva.gov.

