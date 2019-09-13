Multimillion dollar park in the works in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A multimillion dollar plan is in the works to build a new community park in Christiansburg.

The park would be constructed at the site of a 60-acre farm behind Walmart off of Peppers Ferry Road.

The first phase includes four rectangular athletic fields, two dog parks, walking trails and an all-ability playground.

"I would be all for it. It would be great to have more outdoor options to take the kids to play," said Rachel Lester," a mother of two who lives in Christiansburg

"We love going to the park," said Rachel Pearson to her 3-year-old son Grant. "So another park would be great."

This week, the town held its first public meeting to talk about the design plans. Parks and Recreation director Brad Epperley said some folks had concerns about noise, proximity to surrounding neighborhoods and light pollution.

Town representatives took their feedback and will use special equipment that pinpoints the light onto the athletic fields.

"It's important. You want to be able to provide facilities that are not obtrusive," Epperley said.

Other residents said the area is already congested, and they are now worried what it would mean for traffic.

"I kind of like the idea, but I also don't like it because of how busy that road can be," said Christiansburg resident Nick Gillie.

The town paid a company just under a million dollars to create a design plan, which won't be finished until the spring. Once the plan's in place, the town will have a better idea of the total cost. Latest estimates are around $16 million.

"I guess I wonder what the cost could be. There isn't anything like that on this side of town. So I'd be willing to add to that for sure," Pearson said.

"I hope it does well if it does go through and that it'll be a great place for families in the years to come," Lester said.

