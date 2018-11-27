Natalie Keepers to be sentenced for role in Nicole Lovell's death

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The former Virginia Tech student who was found guilty of helping to plan the murder of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell will be formally sentenced.

Natalie Keepers admitted to helping Lovell's convicted murderer, David Eisenhauer, dispose of the Blacksburg teen's body.

After a jury found Keepers guilty this fall, they recommended that she be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Lovell's family told 10 News that sentence wasn't long enough.

A judge will make his official ruling this week on how long Keepers' sentence will be.

