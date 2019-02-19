National Bank ATM may be latest hit by card skimmer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are investigating the possibility of a card skimmer being placed on a National Bank ATM.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning National Bank of Blacksburg customers to check their accounts.

This comes after the bank has been dealing with multiple fraudulent withdrawals on debit card accounts from Radford to Johnson City, Tennessee, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says there's a possibility that a skimmer was placed on one of the bank's ATM's, but the location of the possible skimmer is unknown.

The suspects have been blacking out camera lenses with a sharpie or by placing duct tape over them.

Authorities believe they may be using a midsize, black SUV.

If you see someone suspicious around an ATM or notice suspicious activity on your account, please call NRV911 at 540-382-4343.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.