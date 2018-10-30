Need a ride to the polls? Get there for free on Election Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Blacksburg Transit is making it easier for people to get to the polls on Election Day.

All routes will be fare-free next Tuesday for people in Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

As we reported earlier, it will also be free to ride the buses in Danville on Election Day. Click here for more information on that.

Lyft and Uber are also stepping up and offering free and discounted rides to the polls.

