Danville bus service to be free on Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. - People who live in Danville won't have to pay to ride city buses on Election Day.

The idea was approved at Tuesday night's City Council meeting by a 7-1 vote.

Councilman Sherman Saunders was the lone dissenting vote. Councilman Adam Tomer was not at the meeting.

The hope is that more people will get out and vote if they don't have to pay to ride the bus to the polls.

In an interview with 10 News earlier this month, Danville's vice mayor said the city is expected to lose about $1,200 in bus fees for the day, but he felt it is a good trade-off.

