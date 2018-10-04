Danville City Council members considering making city bus service free on Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. - Getting to the polls in Danville to vote next month could be a little easier this year.

At Thursday night's Danville City Council work session, council members will discuss making city bus service free on Election Day.

That's estimated to cost the city about $1,200 in lost bus fares.

Danville Vice Mayor Lee Vogler said the idea is something about which council members feel strongly.

"We don't throw away any amount of money by any means, but about $1,000 in a $200 million budget, we felt, was a good trade-off to do something to make it easier for citizens to get to the polls," Vogler said.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

If council members decide to move forward with the idea, it will be placed on the agenda for the next council meeting after Thursday's work session for a formal vote.

