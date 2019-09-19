New emergency towers increasing safety at Christiansburg trail, parks

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Brand-new safety features are coming to a popular trail in the New River Valley.

The town of Christiansburg is installing nine emergency push-button call boxes along the Huckleberry Trail and in some town parks. At the touch of a button, if you're having a medical emergency or in a dangerous situation, help will be on the way.

All you have to do is push the button, and you'll be connected with a 911 operator who can dispatch a paramedic or police officer.

"That's amazing," said Laura Buckland, a nurse, who said a quicker response time can save lives.

"You never know when emergencies are going to happen and how quickly things can change: heart attacks and diabetic emergencies, as well as, you know, robberies and muggings," Buckland said. "It's a harsh reality of the world."

Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Director Brad Epperley said installing the towers is a proactive safety step.

"You never know when that need's going to occur," Epperley said.

The towers, which cost a little over $76,000, are solar-powered, have cellular capabilities to pinpoint someone's location and can record audio and video.

"Law enforcement officials or first responders can go back and look at that," Epperley said.

The towers will be spaced evenly throughout the town's 2.5- to 3-mile stretch of the trail and placed at three different parks: Downtown Park, Depot Park, and Harkrader Sports Complex. All will be in highly trafficked areas.

As Christiansburg installs these towers, WSLS wanted to see if another popular trail in southwest Virginia had the same technology.

Roanoke City Parks and Recreation said the Roanoke River Greenway and city parks do not have these emergency call boxes because there hasn't been a need for them due to the prevalence and effectiveness of cellphones.

In a statement to 10 News, Roanoke Parks and Recreation wrote: