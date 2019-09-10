Nonprofit uses plan to storm Area 51 to encourage pet adoptions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A local nonprofit is asking people to storm the Animal Care & Adoption Center and adopt pets instead of storming Area 51 later this month.



For several weeks, people have taken to social media to organize a group to storm Area 51 later this month to see aliens they believe are being stored there.

The nonprofit Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control has posted Area 51-related pictures of the shelter pets on Facebook and has made a YouTube video.



"We'll probably look out and do more stuff like that in the future, but for now, with the photo shoot, we wanted to be as tacky as possible and I think we accomplished that," Trey Wolz, the nonprofit's president, said.

To watch the full YouTube video, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.