Police chase ends with two arrests in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - State police arrested two people Friday afternoon after a short police chase in Blacksburg.

At 1:29 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a 1989 Honda Prelude on Plantation Road in Blacksburg for an expired inspection sticker, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

The Honda drove away as the trooper walked up to it and after a short vehicle pursuit, police said the driver got out of the Honda and ran into an adjacent cornfield.

Authorities detained the passenger at the scene.

Troopers with the Virginia State Police, as well as officers with the Blacksburg Police Department, Virginia Tech Police Department and Christiansburg Police Department tracked and arrested the driver with the use of K-9s.

Police identified the driver as Richard Wayne Shelor, 29, of Roanoke. He has an extensive felony criminal history, according to police.

Charges are pending for both Shelor and the passenger at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No officers or the suspects were injured during the pursuit.

