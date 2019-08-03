Police remove, arrest Mountain Valley Pipeline protester who suspended herself from equipment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - State police arrested another Mountain Valley Pipeline protester Thursday.

Police arrived at Reese Mountain in Montgomery County after a report that a woman had suspended herself from a piece of construction equipment belonging to the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Eleanor Rose-Nason Davis, 19, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was hanging from a piece of welding equipment using a device known as a "Sleeping Dragon."

Police responded and removed Davis from the piece of equipment.

Davis was arrested and charged with:

Obstructing free passage of others

Entering the property of another for the purpose of damaging it

Breaking, injuring, defacing, destroying or preventing the operation of a vehicle

Obstruction of justice without force

Davis was ordered to be held without bond by the Montgomery County magistrate.

The construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline has been controversial and is facing opposition.

Appalachians Against Pipelines referred to Davis as "River," and said she delayed work on the pipeline for more than seven hours before being extracted and arrested.

