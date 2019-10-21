Pulaski authorities searching for man wanted for bank robbery

PULASKI, Va. - Pulaksi officers are searching for a man who is wanted for robbing a bank last week.

Authorities say officers responded to BB&T Bank at 1105 Bob White Blvd. in response to a robbery.

Employees told officers that a man handed the teller a note requesting an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say the man has a black beard and mustache. He's about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Officers say that after the robber took the cash, he ran away from the scene. They do not believe he used a car in the incident.

