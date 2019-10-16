Pulaski celebrates Halloween with 'Hallo-windows'

PULASKI, Va. - The town of Pulaski is teaming up with New River Community College to get into the Halloween spirit.

Several windows in downtown Pulaski have been painted with Halloween designs.

A resident brought up the idea.

A New River Community College professor was looking for an art project for her students, so Pulaski On Main -- the local nonprofit that promotes the town -- suggested painting the windows.

Students started painting the design in late September and they will be up until the middle of next month.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.