Pulaski celebrates Halloween with 'Hallo-windows'

PULASKI, Va. - The town of Pulaski is teaming up with New River Community College to get into the Halloween spirit.
Several windows in downtown Pulaski have been painted with Halloween designs.
A resident brought up the idea.
A New River Community College professor was looking for an art project for her students, so Pulaski On Main -- the local nonprofit that promotes the town -- suggested painting the windows.
Students started painting the design in late September and they will be up until the middle of next month.
