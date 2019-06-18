Radford 'family alternative therapist' indicted on 64 counts of practicing without license

RADFORD, Va. - A Radford man who operates a 'holistic and alternative health service' is facing dozens of charges for practicing without a license.

Martin Riding, 66, was arrested Monday on 64 direct indictments handed down by a grand jury.

Officials say the charges stem from incidents involving multiple victims from December 2016 to February 2019.

The about section for Riding's business, ReNew for Life, reads, "Wellness can be achieved naturally! Nature has an amazing array of ways to bring you back to health without harsh treatments. Clear mind and body!"

Riding ran the business out of his home

ReNew's Facebook page lists him as a licensed provider by the Pastoral Medical Association.

Here is a list of services provided at ReNew for Life.

Riding was reportedly charged Friday with 32 felony counts of practicing a profession without an appropriate license and 32 misdemeanor counts of practicing a profession or performing acts without licensure.

The 32 felony counts are classified as Class 6 felonies, meaning he could face anywhere from one year to five years in jail and a fine of $2,500.

Officials say Riding is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. C.K. Cross at 540-731-3642 or at crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.