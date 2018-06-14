Radford Army Ammunition Plant resumes production after fire that injured 3

RADFORD, Va. - Leaders at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant plan to be back to full production soon, following a fire earlier this week that injured three men.

Both the Army and BAE Systems are still working with investigators to determine what caused the fire, which happened Monday.

Two of the three men who were hospitalized are in critical condition. The other man has been released from the hospital.

A staggered restart of production is set to begin Thursday, with the goal of resuming full production by this coming Monday.

The plant, which employs 1,200 people, produces military-grade propellants for the Department of Defense.

