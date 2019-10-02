Radford University collects food for kids in need

RADFORD, Va. - Radford University is continuing its effort to help feed kids in need.

The university's fourth annual food drive kicks off next week.

All of the food collected goes to the nonprofit Bobcat Backpacks program.

The program gives kids in need in Radford food to take home from school on Fridays so they have something to eat over the weekend when they can't get meals from school.

"It's a really great opportunity for the kids that go to the school to give back to the community that surrounds us and is so good to us," Radford University Student Government President Colleen McNickle said. "It makes me really proud to be a student here."

"This food drive is incredibly important to the Bobcat Backpacks (program)," Bobcat Backpacks co-founder Jenny Riffe said. "It provides about a quarter of our yearly food that we provide to the children of Radford city."

Food can be dropped off at the university's recreation and wellness building Oct. 8-9.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.