Radford University student shows collection at New York Fashion Week

RADFORD, Va. - Mashail Alghamdi, a Radford University senior, made history when she showed her collection twice at New York Fashion Week.

"I was so excited to see my models walking on the runway, especially in my first show. I was peeking every time one of my models walked," said Mashail.

Mashail applied for the opportunity earlier this year after working at Fashion Week last year. She says the build-up was stressful but the experience was unforgettable. Her collection was designed to highlight the strength of women using structured and architectural designs. Her inspiration was Queen Elizabeth I. But she also had a more personal passion driving her designs.

"I really want to inspire women to pursue their dreams and especially inspire my kids to dream big, to work hard and never give up," said Mashail, who will graduate in December and move back home to Saudi Arabia.

"I'm not going to stop. You will see me everywhere -- New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week. You will see me everywhere," said Mashail.

Mashail is not only the first Radford student to show at Fashion Week; she is also the first designer from Saudi Arabia to be given the opportunity



