Salem murder suspect arrested at Days Inn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The suspect in Salem's deadly shootout is now in custody.

Police received information that Mark Allen Bell was at the Days Inn in Christiansburg with a female companion. Police arrived at 1:24 a.m.

Both Bell and Lauren June Leffler, 27, were arrested just after 4 a.m. They surrendered without issue and have been taken into custody by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Bell is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within city limits. There's no word yet on what Leffler is charged with.

State troopers and law enforcement officers from Salem, Montgomery County, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Roanoke County all responded to the Days Inn to assist with the arrests.

Hotel guests were evacuated to the lobby while police were on the scene. They have returned to their rooms.

When officers arrived at GoMart early Tuesday morning, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot once. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police have not yet released his name.

Police say the shootout at GoMart was a combination of drug and domestic-related issues.

This is a developing story. We're working to find out more details.

Mark Bell

