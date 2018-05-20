Search underway for 51-year-old Giles County man

RICH CREEK, Va. - According to the Aware Foundation, the Rich Creek Police Department in Giles County is searching for a missing man.

The Aware Foundation said 51-year-old Bill Chop Jr. of Rich Creek wast last seen on May 15. He was reported missing on May 19.

Police said Chop drives a dark gray GMC Sierra with Louisiana license plates.

Anyone with any information regarding Chop's whereabouts is asked to call the Giles County 911 Center at 540-921-3842.



