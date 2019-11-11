Cadets, community honor veterans at Virginia Tech ceremony

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The annual Veterans Day remembrance ceremony was held Monday morning on Virginia Tech's campus. It was a solemn day on Virginia Tech's campus as students, staff and community members honored our country's veterans.

The ceremony was held in the War Memorial Chapel. The university's Corps of Cadets presented the colors and played music. Nick Rush, a U.S. Army veteran and state delegate, spoke to the crowd, thanking those who served and their loved ones.

The weight of this day was on Justin Clipson's mind, while the Corps' regimental commander placed a wreath near the pylons at the War Memorial Court.

"Today's a very heavy day, in general. The ceremony itself was very sobering. You sit there and it really just makes you think about why you're here and what you're doing and with the whole purpose of being here, serving," Clipson said.

U.S. Army veterans Jessica Pharis and Nicole Akers said that Veterans Day means something different to each of them.

"Veterans Day is, is remembering," Pharis said. "Remembering the fallen and the current that are still serving."

"I really appreciate getting to celebrate Veterans Day and just to invest in the next generation as they continue their journey," Akers said.

Volunteers also read aloud the names of more than 7,000 lives lost defending the nation as a reminder of those who have served and those who will.

"I just want to continue to serve and make an impact where I can," Clipson said.

Two other vigils on campus honored veterans. Cadets stood guard for 24 hours at the Pylons and the Rock, a memorial to Virginia Tech alumni lost in World War I.

