Two school days in a row, Pulaski County's two middle schools dismissing early

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Two Pulaski County schools will dismiss early on Monday due to heat.

Both Pualski Middle School and Dublin Middle School will dismiss two hours early as a result of extreme heat in the classrooms.

Monday's early dismissal, the second of the school year, is only the fourth day of school overall for the district.

Hopefully, this won't happen too much longer as the new Pulaski County Middle School is set to open in 2020.

Also, all Floyd County schools will be releasing early today.

Outlying schools will dismiss at 11:30, with town schools dismissing at noon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.