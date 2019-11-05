Virginia Tech community remembers Bud Robertson Jr., beloved professor and historian

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A longtime local college professor is being remembered for his knowledge about the Civil War.

Dr. Bud Robertson Jr. died over the weekend.

He taught at Virginia Tech for 44 years.

A colleague said Robertson had great knowledge of the Civil War and was loved by generations of Hokies.

"Not only did he teach those students, in many cases, he transformed their understanding of American history," said Dr. Paul Quigley, the director of the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies. "So, he's one of those professors students remember; they tell their kids about. I still get students in my class whose parents took civil war history with Dr. Robertson and whose parents have fond memories of him."

