Virginia Tech community searching for missing student

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The community is searching for a Virginia Tech student they believe to be missing, according to the Aware Foundation.

Margret Naccarato, 23, was last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday in Blacksburg.

Law enforcement was able to track her car and cell phone to an area near New Orleans.

Naccarato left a concerning letter behind and her family says they're concerned for her well-being. She is described as a 23-year-old woman with dark brown hair, green eyes, weighing 145 pounds and five feet seven inches tall.

Naccarato is driving a gray Toyota Corolla with Maryland license plate number 3CZ2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.