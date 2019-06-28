Volvo announces it will invest $400 million in Dublin plant, adding nearly 800 jobs

DUBLIN, Va. - Volvo has announced that it will invest $400 million in its Dublin plant, adding nearly 800 jobs to the area, according to Gov. Ralph Northam's office.

The investment will add a new 350,000-square-foot building for truck cab welding operations, an expansion of the existing plant to allow for improvements to the facility's paint operations and production flow and a variety of equipment upgrades.

Volvo plans to move into 271 acres of adjacent land, nearly doubling its footprint in the area.

The investment will create 777 jobs over the next six years.

The chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors says this is the largest investment in the county's history.

The Volvo facility in Dublin is the company's largest in the world, with 1.6 million square feet on nearly 300 acres and 3,500 employees.

