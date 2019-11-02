Notre Dame beats Virginia Tech in a close 20-21 game

Getty Images

The Virginia Tech Hokies lose in a close game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame won 21-20.

Top rushing yards for Virginia Tech came from Quincy Patterson II, Deshawn McClease, Dalton Kenee and Tre Turner, with a total of 109 yards.

Top rushing yards for Notre Dame came from Jafar Amrstrong, Ian Book, Jahmir Smith, and Avery Davis, with a total of 85 yards.

The Hokies will take on Wake Forest at home November 9 and Notre Dame will take on Duke.

