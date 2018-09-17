Virginia

One dead after tornado tears through building in Chesterfield

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of NBC 12

RICHMOMND, Va. - According to NBC 12, one person is dead after a building collapsed Monday during a severe weather outbreak. 

The person died when Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield collapsed, according to Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire/EMS. 

Videos show pieces of the building's roof being torn off before the structure collapsed, according to NBC 12. 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.