One dead after tornado tears through building in Chesterfield

RICHMOMND, Va. - According to NBC 12, one person is dead after a building collapsed Monday during a severe weather outbreak.

The person died when Old Dominion Flooring in Chesterfield collapsed, according to Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire/EMS.

We can confirm one fatality at the building collapse. All other employees accounted for. We transported one other minor injury to hospital. — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 17, 2018

Videos show pieces of the building's roof being torn off before the structure collapsed, according to NBC 12.

