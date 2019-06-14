Man hospitalized after shooting in northwest Roanoke Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. - UPDATE

A man is in the hospital after police authorities say he was shot in northwest Roanoke Thursday night.

Officers responded to 8th Street and Orange Avenue NW for calls of a man with a gunshot wound around 10:23 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say no arrests have been made at this time.

Officers are still on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274367 with "RoanokePD". Both calls and texts remain anonymous.

UPDATE

Authorities say that one person has been shot in northwest Roanoke on Thursday night.

According to police, the victim is alive. There was no word on the victim's condition.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are currently on the scene of an incident in northwest Roanoke.

A section of Orange Avenue near 8th Street NW has been blocked off in one direction, and there is a large police presence in the area.

