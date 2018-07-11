19-year-old Salem man remains in critical condition after Northeast Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - A 19-year-old Salem man remains in critical condition after police said he was shot in the back of the head on Tuesday night.

At around 10 p.m., Roanoke police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE in reference to a shots fired call.

Police said when they arrived, they found Jacob Aldridge with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was taken to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital.

Responding officers performed a search of the immediate area where the victim was located and the Tactical Response Team evacuated the houses immediately around 1642 Eastern Avenue NE.

Homeowners were allowed to return to their homes at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call our tip line at 540-344-8500.

Callers can remain anonymous.

People can also send an anonymous text message to 274637. Those texting are asked to use the keyword "RoanokePD" at the beginning of the text to make sure it's properly sent.

Reference case number 18-076345.

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Roanoke.

The call for the shooting in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE came in at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. The area is near the Little Caesars off of Orange Avenue.

Police detained a handful of people Tuesday night, but have released them. No charges have been filed.

Residents in that neighborhood say police evacuated them Wednesday morning. Officials confirm that a tactical team made entry into a home there.

Police have not made any arrests. They have not announced a specific suspect.

Police say they were called to this same house for a shooting on Thanksgiving.

