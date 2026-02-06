$17 million approved for widening, safety upgrades on Virginia’s Interstate 81

Interstate 81, considered the most dangerous highway in Virginia, is set to see major improvements. President Trump signed the Fiscal Year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill into law this week.

The bill includes $17 million for widening projects and safety enhancements along the corridor. The funding was championed by Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia’s Sixth District, who led efforts to secure the money for the Virginia Department of Transportation to add a third lane.

“It’s a safety matter, and it’s a local economy matter,” Cline said. “It is the economic backbone of the 6th district. So, when companies are looking to expand, they are looking into the highways in the area. If they are always backed up and congestion is going to interfere with delivery times, they may now want to locate.”

The money will help complete widening projects already in progress, and VDOT will decide where on Interstate 81 to begin the next phase of work.

“Interstate 81 is a critical component of the Shenandoah Valley and plays an outsized role in the region’s economy and daily life,” Cline said.

“From local commuters and families to farmers, manufacturers, and truck drivers, countless Virginians rely on this corridor every day,” he said. “This funding allows us to begin tackling persistent safety and congestion challenges while laying the groundwork for future capacity improvements. Adding a third lane to I-81 will improve reliability, support economic growth, and deliver lasting benefits for communities throughout the entire Sixth District and beyond.”

The highway handles an enormous volume of freight and passenger traffic. More than 12 million commercial trucks travel the interstate annually, moving over $300 billion in goods.

Originally built over 50 years ago, Interstate 81 has not kept up with growing traffic and freight demands. A 2018 state report identified urgent needs along the corridor, and while Virginia has taken steps to address them, additional federal investment is necessary.

Travel delays are becoming more frequent and unpredictable, impacting freight movement and personal travel.

Virginia’s Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program includes plans to widen the road from two to three lanes in critical sections. These upgrades will reduce congestion, create more room for emergency response vehicles, and lower the risk of crashes by allowing more space for vehicles to maneuver.