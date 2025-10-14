VDOT to host public meetings for I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it would host a series of public meetings to gather feedback regarding potential improvements along I-81 in Virginia.

The meetings will be from Oct. 27 through Oct. 30; the three meetings are part of Round 3 (Refined Solutions), the final round of public engagement for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan 2025 study. An online survey will also be available.

The public meetings will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open house period, allowing participants to view large display boards and ask questions of the I-81 study team.

The schedule is shown below:

Monday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Education Center

One Partnership Circle

Abingdon, VA 24212

Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Salem Civic Center

1001 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA 24153

Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m.

Blue Ridge Community College

Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center

One College Lane

Weyers Cave, VA 24486

Thursday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m.

Shenandoah University

Brandt Student Center

1460 University Drive

Winchester, VA 22601

The accompanying Round 3 online survey, which has a translation tool for multiple languages, will beavailable from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9 on the Improve81 Study

Comments can also be sent tova81corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov or by postal mail to Robert J. Williams, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1221 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219