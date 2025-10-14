VDOT to host public meetings for I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it would host a series of public meetings to gather feedback regarding potential improvements along I-81 in Virginia.
The meetings will be from Oct. 27 through Oct. 30; the three meetings are part of Round 3 (Refined Solutions), the final round of public engagement for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Plan 2025 study. An online survey will also be available.
The public meetings will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open house period, allowing participants to view large display boards and ask questions of the I-81 study team.
The schedule is shown below:
Monday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Education Center
One Partnership Circle
Abingdon, VA 24212
Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m.
Salem Civic Center
1001 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m.
Blue Ridge Community College
Robert E. Plecker Workforce Center
One College Lane
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
Thursday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m.
Shenandoah University
Brandt Student Center
1460 University Drive
Winchester, VA 22601
The accompanying Round 3 online survey, which has a translation tool for multiple languages, will beavailable from Oct. 27 to Nov. 9 on the Improve81 Study
Comments can also be sent tova81corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov or by postal mail to Robert J. Williams, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1221 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219