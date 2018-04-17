2 in hospital after shooting in Salem

SALEM, Va. - Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened Tuesday around 3 a.m. at the Salem Commons apartments. Officers were responding to a shots fired call when they discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

One person had been shot in the arm and the other in the body after an apparent altercation, according to a city spokesperson.

Both were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. It's not clear how badly they were hurt.

The area is taped off and police remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

