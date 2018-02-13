27-year-old charged with arson after Little Caesars fire

ROANOKE, Va. - One man is in jail, charged with arson, after two fires happened in Roanoke early Tuesday morning.

At 1:16 a.m., crews responded to a fire at the Little Caesars on Brandon Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they were met with smoke and visible flames.

Police said evidence indicates that someone gained entry to the business by breaking out a side window and climbing in. Once inside, the suspect set numerous cardboard pizza boxes on fire causing extensive fire, and smoke damage to the interior of the business.

The Roanoke Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Estimates of the damage to the building have not been finalized at this time.

At 2:11 a.m., as crews were leaving Little Caesars, they saw a 2003 Chevrolet van with a cloth in its gas tank, and the cloth was on fire.

Investigating officers obtained footage of the suspect from surveillance cameras at Little Caesars.

At 11:40 a.m., officers found the suspect inside a public restroom at Towers Mall.

Kurt James Davis, 27, of Roanoke, has been charged with breaking and entering and arson for the fire at Little Caesars and arson for the fire associated with the van.

He is being held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

