27-year-old woman killed in Botetourt County crash

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A 27-year-old woman was killed Friday in a Botetourt County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday on I-81 near mile marker 150, two miles north of Rte. 220.

A 2005 Volkswagen was going south on I-81 when the car ran off the left side of the road and hit the guardrail.

The driver, Ashley Brooks, of Buchanan, was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, according to State Police.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.