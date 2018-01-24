3 proposed bills are in the works to protect the welfare of pets

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley is a self-described animal lover. That is why he is s trying to pass new laws to protect your pets.

Senate bill number 32 proposes a creation of a database that would hold the names of every person convicted of a felony-level animal abuse crime. All animal shelters and adoption agencies in Virginia would have access.

“They would be able to use this list to make sure that people who shouldn’t have animals aren't getting animals through our adoption process,” said Stanley.

The senator is also bringing back Senate Bill 175 that would require shelters to wait three additional days to euthanize a dog or cat if a person has called and shown interest in adopting the pet.

He says this would help bring down the cost of euthanizing and give these animals more time.

Mike Warner is the interim director of the regional center for Animal Care and Prevention in Roanoke. He says the euthanasia bill ideally sounds great until you start crunching the numbers.

"I believe that it will add more costs because we will be housing the dogs more and we don't have the room for that at this time for three more days,” said Warner.

“Plus, the fact that the state is requiring an inspection for who calls and a record has to be kept. I would have to increase my front desk staff."

Warner says that they currently have a 96 percent live-release rate for dogs and 74 percent rate for cats. He believes the three days will result in overcrowding and more euthanizing.

The RCACP relies heavily on the community's support and when they reach capacity they say the community is always there to help adopt these animals.

“This (bill) will enable us to find forever homes for these dogs and cats,” said Stanley. “Not only does this stop the needless euthanizing dogs and cats, it will, too, save a lot of money from the euthanasia drugs we have."

