30th annual Henry Street Festival

ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands of people took to the streets today to celebrate the 30th annual Henry Street Heritage Festival in downtown Roanoke.

The festival was held at the newly renovated Elmwood Park.

The first director of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture came up with the idea of celebrating the museum on Henry Street.

Since then, the festival has become much bigger.

"It showcases the rich history and culture of African American people," said Henry Street Festival volunteer-, Anita James Price.

The festival started at 12 p.m. Saturday, and closed after the headlining performers took the stage at 7.

They included Drew Hill and Vivian Green.

Proceeds from the festival will go toward ongoing programs and operations of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

