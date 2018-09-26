611 will return to Roanoke under her own steam power

ROANOKE, Va. - The Queen of Steam is coming back to the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Wednesday.

The 611 is on her way home, under her own steam power, from the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

The route won't be published ahead of time. The Virginia Museum of Transportation doesn't know what time the 611 will get there, but they are expecting it in the early evening.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation will host a celebration at the rail yard, sometime after 3 p.m., depending on what time the 611 arrives. The museum will stay open an hour after her arrival.

The museum will post updates on its Facebook page to let people know when the train is getting close to Roanoke.

