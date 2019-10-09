American Heart Association to honor Roanoke man battling heart defect, helping others

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke man is preparing to be honored at the American Heart Association's 26th annual Heart Walk in Roanoke this weekend.

Ben Higgins was born with a congenital heart defect that's led to a valve replacement and the removal of 5 inches of his aorta.

Higgins, the Heart Walk red cap survivor spokesperson, said he's able to live a normal life, which he's dedicated to helping others at friendship rehab and organizations that he credits with saving his life.

"The support and the love that I have from my folks, and my family and my friends over the course of my life has been the number one thing that's kept me going, but a real close second has been the science and technology," Higgins said.

You can support people like Higgins at the Heart Walk Saturday morning.

