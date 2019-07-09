American Red Cross announces critical blood shortage

ROANOKE, Va. - There is a critical blood shortage in the U.S., and the American Red Cross is asking people to donate blood and platelets.
Barbara Robertson is from Roanoke and donates blood regularly, but it's been a little while since her last time.
"They said they needed platelets, so I said, 'OK, I'll give it a try,'" Roberston said.
The Red Cross said that donations drop during the summer. While families were enjoying time off to celebrate July 4, blood donation centers were emptier than usual. The Roanoke center usually gets about 40 platelet donors on Sundays. However, this past Sunday, there were only 18.
"There are fewer blood drives scheduled and more people on vacation and really not thinking about giving blood at that time," said Jackie Grant, the executive director of the American Red Cross in Roanoke.
Last week, Grant said there were about 450 fewer blood drives than expected across the country. Now, there's less than a three-day supply for most blood types. The Red Cross needs a five-day supply.
"They're going off the shelves quicker than blood donations are coming in," Grant said.
If there's not enough blood, it could be life or death.
"It can be incredibly dangerous for, for surgeries and, and traumatic injuries and traumas that are coming in if that blood is not available on the shelves when doctors or nurses need it," Grant said.
The Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors of all types, especially O. That's why Nathip "Khwan" Khanhansuk decided to give at the Roanoke center Tuesday afternoon.
"You come with an open heart, willing to help," Khanhansuk said.
Blood drives are happening all month long across southwest Virginia to restock the shelves. It's free to save a life. All you need to do is roll up your sleeve and lend an elbow.
"My mother worked here. I volunteered here years ago. My son volunteered here, and [I] will always just come back," Roberston said. "If I can save a life today, I'm going for it."
Here is a full list of local blood drive locations and times:
Amherst County
Madison Heights
7/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Randolph Mem Baptist Church, 4246 South Amherst Highway
_______________
Bedford County
Forest
7/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Forest Presbyterian Church, 1226 Two Church Lane
7/22/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freedom Baptist Church, 1595 Turkey Foot Road
_______________
Bland County
Bastian
7/11/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bastian Union Church, 29 Bears Trail
_______________
Botetourt County
Daleville
7/13/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Marks UMC, 19 Cedar Ridge Drive
Fincastle
7/20/2019: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Church of Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Rd.
_______________
Campbell County
Altavista
7/10/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Autumn Care of Altavista, 1317 Lola Ave
7/17/2019: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., BGF, 401 Amherst Ave.
Gladys
7/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, 1090 Mollies Creek Rd
_______________
Carroll County
Hillsville
7/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Victory Way Baptist Church, 500 S. Main St.
_______________
Floyd County
Floyd
7/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., Montgomery Floyd Regional Library Floyd, Jessie Peterman Library, 321 W Main St
_______________
Franklin County
Boones Mill
7/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boones Mill Christian Church, 7950 Grassy Hill Drive
Rocky Mount
7/24/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Carilion Franklin Mem Hosp, 180 Floyd Ave.
7/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road
_______________
Giles County
Pearisburg
7/16/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Carilion Giles Community Hospital, 159 Hartley Way
_______________
Grayson County
Fries
7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 76 Gilley Drive
Independence
7/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Independence VFW Bldg, 72 Klondike Rd.
_______________
Halifax County
South Boston
7/26/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 8, 1710 Jeffress Boulevard
_______________
Montgomery County
Blacksburg:
Blacksburg Donation Center hours of operation: Mon (7:30am-3pm), Tues (7:30am-3pm), Wed (7:30am-3pm), Fri (7:30am-1pm), Sat (7:30am-1pm), Sun (7:30am-1pm)
7/17/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library, 200 Miller Street
Street
7/25/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, 3500 Transportation Research Plaza
7/25/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Virginia Tech Squires Student Center Plaza, 290 College Ave, Plaza
7/27/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blacksburg Christian Church, 240 Watson Ave
7/29/2019: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road
Christiansburg:
7/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Christiansburg Rec Ctr, 1600 North Franklin St.
7/16/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christiansburg Moose Ldg, 255 Ridinger St.
7/23/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., AT&T Authorized Retailer, 30 Spradlin Farm Dr
7/24/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St
_______________
Pittsylvania County
Chatham
7/18/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Watson Mem United Meth Ch, 136 N. Main St.
Gretna
7/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Centra Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane
_______________
Pulaski County
Dublin
7/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dublin Lions Club Bldg, 1036 Bagging Plant Rd
_______________
Roanoke
Catawba
7/11/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Catawba Hospital, 5525 Catawba Hospital Drive
Roanoke
7/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Carilion Wellness Botetourt, 105 Summerfield Court
7/16/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bonsack Baptist Church, 4845 Cloverdale Road
7/17/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cave Spring United Meth Ch, 4505 Hazel Drive
7/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Lady of Nazareth Church, 2505 Electric Rd. SW
_______________
Roanoke City
Roanoke Blood Donation Center hours of operation: Mon (11:30am-7:45pm), Tues (11:30am-7:45pm), Wed (10:30am-6:45pm), Thur (8:00am-4:15pm), Fri (7:30am-3:45pm), Sat (7:30am-3:45pm), Sun (7:30am-3:45pm)
7/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Orvis Warehouse, 1711 Blue Hills Drive
7/25/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Water Authority Field Operations Facility, 3322 Hollins Road
7/29/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., ECPI University, 5234 Airport Rd.
7/30/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Express Family Care, 3960 Valley Gateway #1A
7/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Raleigh Court Pres Church, 1837 Grandin Road SW
7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roanoke City Employees, 1802 Courtland Rd N E
_______________
Wythe County
Wytheville
7/31/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bolling Wilson Hotel, 170 E. Main Street
