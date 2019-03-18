Angels of Assisi rescues 18 neglected dogs

ROANOKE, Va. - Angels of Assisi needs help after rescuing a dozen and a half animals from a hoarding situation.

The rescue team is assisting Animal Control with a neglect case.

Angels of Assisi has taken 18 dogs from the home. They were living outdoors on short chains with limited access to shelter.

Medical care started immediately and staff members are in the process of evaluating each dog.

The shelter is asking for donations to help with expenses. Click here if you'd like to donate online.

