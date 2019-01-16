Attacked Salem bus driver now faces charges after incident with underage girl

SALEM, Va. - A Salem bus driver who was taken to the hospital Tuesday after police say he was assaulted is now facing charges, according to the Salem Police Department.

The bus driver, 70-year-old Johnny Couch, was arrested Wednesday after police say they received a call from a woman saying Couch assaulted her daughter while at work.

According to police, the woman's daughter told officers that Couch came to her workplace in the 1500 block of West Main Street and approached her outside the business while she was on break. The girl claims that Couch motioned for her to come toward him.

After the incident happened in the parking lot, police say the girl went inside and told her mother. Authorities say the girl was not hurt and she did not require any medical attention.

The girl's mother told officers that her daughter was under the age of 17 and knew Couch.

Couch was charged with assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say Couch is the same man who was assaulted Tuesday on his school bus by Shannon Aliff.

